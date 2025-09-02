Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praj Industries Ltd Spikes 5.91%

Praj Industries Ltd Spikes 5.91%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Praj Industries Ltd has lost 9.36% over last one month compared to 1.24% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.1% drop in the SENSEX

Praj Industries Ltd rose 5.91% today to trade at Rs 425.4. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.5% to quote at 67009.17. The index is down 1.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd increased 1.52% and Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd added 1.23% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 7.67 % over last one year compared to the 2.47% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Praj Industries Ltd has lost 9.36% over last one month compared to 1.24% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23586 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 78800 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 874.3 on 01 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 390 on 29 Aug 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening; August GST collections at Rs 1.86 trillion

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening; August GST collections at Rs 1.86 trillion

India's first quarter CAD narrows to 0.2% of GDP, Services exports rise: RBI

India's first quarter CAD narrows to 0.2% of GDP, Services exports rise: RBI

INR continues to linger near record low levels

INR continues to linger near record low levels

Fortis assumes operational and financial control over Fortis Hospital Greater Noida

Fortis assumes operational and financial control over Fortis Hospital Greater Noida

Zaggle Prepaid gains on inking pact with Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Zaggle Prepaid gains on inking pact with Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMitchell Starc RetirementDelhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon