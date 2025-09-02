Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's first quarter CAD narrows to 0.2% of GDP, Services exports rise: RBI

India's first quarter CAD narrows to 0.2% of GDP, Services exports rise: RBI

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

India's current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to 0.2 per cent of GDP, or USD 2.4 billion, during the April-June period of 2025-26 compared to 0.9 per cent of the GDP, or USD 8.6 billion, in the year-ago period, helped by services exports, the RBI said on Monday. In the preceding January-March quarter, the current account was in a surplus of USD 13.5 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP). Merchandise trade deficit came in at USD 68.5 billion in Q1:2025-26 was higher than USD 63.8 billion in Q1:2024-25. Net services receipts increased to USD 47.9 billion in Q1:2025-26 from USD 39.7 billion a year ago. Services exports have risen on a y-o-y basis in major categories such as business services and computer services. In the financial account, foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded a net inflow of USD$ 5.7 billion in Q1:2025-26 as compared to a net inflow of USD 6.2 billion a year ago. Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded a net inflow of USD 1.6 billion in Q1:2025-26 as compared to a net inflow of USD 0.9 billion in Q1:2024-25, according to India's balance of payments (BoP) data.

 

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

