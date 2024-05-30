Pratik Panels standalone net profit declines 10.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 477.42% to Rs 1.79 croreNet profit of Pratik Panels declined 10.53% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 477.42% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1075.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 735.48% to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content