Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Slides 1.62%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 1.62% today to trade at Rs 1840.7. The BSE Realty index is down 0.05% to quote at 8559.01. The index is up 15.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd decreased 0.26% and Godrej Properties Ltd lost 0.24% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 105.42 % over last one year compared to the 21.38% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 24.62% over last one month compared to 15.41% gain in BSE Realty index and 5.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 575 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40437 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1899 on 11 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 521 on 13 Jul 2023.

