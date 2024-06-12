Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 430.11 points or 1.48% at 29492.82 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Linde India Ltd (up 3.86%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.91%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.15%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.74%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.57%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.4%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.13%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.6%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.26%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 468.75 or 0.94% at 50175.75.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 113.42 points or 0.75% at 15289.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 108.05 points or 0.46% at 23372.9.

The BSE Sensex index was up 331.75 points or 0.43% at 76788.34.

On BSE,2501 shares were trading in green, 693 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

