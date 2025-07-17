Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spurts 1.67%

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 3.27% over last one month compared to 1.78% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.43% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 1.67% today to trade at Rs 1747.8. The BSE Realty index is up 0.57% to quote at 7725.31. The index is down 1.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 1.32% and Phoenix Mills Ltd added 0.94% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 12.18 % over last one year compared to the 2.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 3.27% over last one month compared to 1.78% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.43% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2244 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22058 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1971 on 17 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1048.3 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

