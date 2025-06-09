Monday, June 09, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PNC Infratech gains after bagging LOA to construct flyover in Bharatpur, Rajasthan

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

PNC Infratech added 2.26% to Rs 312 after the company received letter of acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 239.94 crore from PWD- Rajasthan for construction of flyover in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

The contract includes construction of a flyover from Heeradas Chouraha to Kumher Gate Chouraha in Bharatpur City, Bharatpur (Rajasthan). The project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

Earlier, on 22 April 2025, the company was declared as the L1 (Lowest) bidder for the project.

PNC Infratech is a leading Indian infrastructure company engaged in investment, development, construction, operation, and management of infrastructure projects across the country. With extensive experience and proven expertise, the company operates across key sectors including expressways, highways, bridges, flyovers, airport runways, water supply systems, industrial area development, railways, and other core infrastructure activities.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 80.9% on 34.5% fall in net sales to Rs 1704.11 crore in Q4FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Jun 09 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

