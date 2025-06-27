Friday, June 27, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prestige Projects Pvt standalone net profit declines 99.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Prestige Projects Pvt standalone net profit declines 99.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 47.52% to Rs 43.40 crore

Net profit of Prestige Projects Pvt declined 99.73% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.52% to Rs 43.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.26% to Rs 15.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 159.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 85.67% to Rs 142.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 991.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales43.4082.70 -48 142.10991.60 -86 OPM %62.9042.32 -79.5232.57 - PBDT3.7050.80 -93 29.80221.40 -87 PBT3.3050.40 -93 28.40220.20 -87 NP0.1037.10 -100 15.50159.10 -90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rare Asset Reconstruction reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rare Asset Reconstruction reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jorabat Shillong Expressway reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jorabat Shillong Expressway reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit declines 69.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit declines 69.17% in the March 2025 quarter

GCCL Construction & Realities standalone net profit declines 46.67% in the March 2025 quarter

GCCL Construction & Realities standalone net profit declines 46.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Hitachi Energy, Power Mech Projects, Torrent Pharma, Western Carriers

Stock Alert: Hitachi Energy, Power Mech Projects, Torrent Pharma, Western Carriers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon