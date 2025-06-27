Prestige Projects Pvt standalone net profit declines 99.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.52% to Rs 43.40 croreNet profit of Prestige Projects Pvt declined 99.73% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.52% to Rs 43.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 90.26% to Rs 15.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 159.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 85.67% to Rs 142.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 991.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales43.4082.70 -48 142.10991.60 -86 OPM %62.9042.32 -79.5232.57 - PBDT3.7050.80 -93 29.80221.40 -87 PBT3.3050.40 -93 28.40220.20 -87 NP0.1037.10 -100 15.50159.10 -90
