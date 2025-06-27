Friday, June 27, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rare Asset Reconstruction reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rare Asset Reconstruction reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 56.23% to Rs 30.84 crore

Net Loss of Rare Asset Reconstruction reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.23% to Rs 30.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.24% to Rs 9.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.32% to Rs 76.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales30.8419.74 56 76.0463.73 19 OPM %25.94-10.03 -56.4047.01 - PBDT-4.59-20.69 78 13.1211.17 17 PBT-4.63-20.73 78 12.9611.01 18 NP-2.46-16.35 85 9.528.12 17

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

