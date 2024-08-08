Prevest Denpro standalone net profit declines 10.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.37% to Rs 13.34 crore

Net profit of Prevest Denpro declined 10.54% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.37% to Rs 13.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.3413.3933.7336.975.365.564.885.393.654.08