Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31700.00% to Rs 3.18 croreNet profit of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31700.00% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.180.01 31700 OPM %2.20-500.00 -PBDT0.07-0.05 LP PBT0.07-0.05 LP NP0.07-0.05 LP
