Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31700.00% to Rs 3.18 crore

Net profit of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31700.00% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.180.012.20-500.000.07-0.050.07-0.050.07-0.05