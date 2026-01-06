Prime Focus Ltd spurts 2.11%, rises for third straight session

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 244.04, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.09% in last one year as compared to a 10.34% fall in NIFTY and a 20.6% fall in the Nifty Media index.
Prime Focus Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 244.04, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 26158.5. The Sensex is at 85002, down 0.51%. Prime Focus Ltd has added around 29.06% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1472, down 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.65 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
