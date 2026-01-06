Siemens Energy India Ltd gains for third straight session

Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2612.1, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.49% in last one year as compared to a 10.34% jump in NIFTY and a 1.73% jump in the Nifty Energy index.
Siemens Energy India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2612.1, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 26158.5. The Sensex is at 85002, down 0.51%. Siemens Energy India Ltd has slipped around 11.57% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36050.05, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.13 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 83.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
