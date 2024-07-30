Prime Minister highlights five times increase in CAPEX over last decade

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural session of Journey Towards Viksit Bharat: A Post Union Budget 2024-25 Conference organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) today. Putting forth some facts from the recently presented Budget, the Prime Minister compared the current Budget of Rs 48 Lakh Crore with Rs 16 Lakh Crore Budget of 2013-14, an increase of three times. Capital Expenditure, the biggest measure of resource investment was 90 thousand crore rupees in 2004, which was taken to 2 lakh crore in the 10 years upto 2014, a 2 times increase. In comparison, this important indicator has reached beyond Rs 11 Lakh crore today a more than 5 times increase. Prime Minister emphasized that the record increase in every sectors budget has been carried out after record deductions in tax.