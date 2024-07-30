Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 1.11%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index ended down 1.11% at 61819 today. The index has gained 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Varun Beverages Ltd shed 6.40%, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd added 4.88% and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd dropped 2.58%. The Nifty FMCG index has soared 17.00% over last one year compared to the 25.84% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 1.08% and Nifty PSE index gained 0.91% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.09% to close at 24857.3 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.12% to close at 81455.4 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: Hockey- IND 2-0 IRE in 3rd Qtr; India medal tally Bronze- 2

Adani Group's flagship plans to revive firm's first retail bond sale

LIVE: Protest over death of UPSC aspirants continues; Delhi LG assures appropriate action

India has overcome after-effects of pandemic with capex push: FM Sitharaman

28 people killed in terror attacks, 24 encounters in J&K this year: MHA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon