Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prismx Global Ventures standalone net profit declines 21.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Prismx Global Ventures standalone net profit declines 21.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales decline 87.69% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Prismx Global Ventures declined 21.09% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 87.69% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.332.68 -88 OPM %48.4827.61 -PBDT1.341.78 -25 PBT1.331.77 -25 NP1.161.47 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ACE EduTrend reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2024 quarter

ACE EduTrend reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2024 quarter

India Finsec consolidated net profit declines 3.91% in the December 2024 quarter

India Finsec consolidated net profit declines 3.91% in the December 2024 quarter

IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 3115.30% in the December 2024 quarter

IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 3115.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sat Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sat Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Aashrit Capital standalone net profit rises 1681.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Aashrit Capital standalone net profit rises 1681.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsIndia vs England 4th T20 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon