Friday, September 05, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prostarm Info Systems wins LoA for 150MW/300 MWh Standalone BESS project

Prostarm Info Systems wins LoA for 150MW/300 MWh Standalone BESS project

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

From Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation

Prostarm Info Systems has received a letter of award from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) for setting up of 150 MW/ 300 MWh Standalone Battery Energy Storage System in the 400kV Doni Substation (at 220kV Voltage level) of KPTCL, Gadag District, Karnataka, With VGF (State Component) at rental of Rs. 2.54 lacs/MW/Month (i.e. yearly rental of Rs. 45.72 crore on 150 MW/300 MWh) under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mode and on Build Own Operate Basis for 12 Years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rajesh Power Services wins order worth Rs 61.53 cr

Rajesh Power Services wins order worth Rs 61.53 cr

TCS partners with Govt. of Odisha

TCS partners with Govt. of Odisha

Ola Electric extends losing streak; shares still 52% above July low

Ola Electric extends losing streak; shares still 52% above July low

Shriram Properties gains after inking JDA to develop residential apartment in Bengaluru

Shriram Properties gains after inking JDA to develop residential apartment in Bengaluru

Alicon Castalloy appoints Sumit Bhatnagar as new CEO

Alicon Castalloy appoints Sumit Bhatnagar as new CEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon