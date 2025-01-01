Business Standard

Prozone Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Hindprakash Industries Ltd, 3i Infotech Ltd, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd and Davangere Sugar Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 January 2025.

Hindprakash Industries Ltd, 3i Infotech Ltd, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd and Davangere Sugar Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 January 2025.

Prozone Realty Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 33.14 at 01-Jan-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37437 shares in the past one month.

 

Hindprakash Industries Ltd soared 16.46% to Rs 160.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5208 shares in the past one month.

3i Infotech Ltd spiked 15.25% to Rs 32.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd gained 11.48% to Rs 640.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80948 shares in the past one month.

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd added 10.75% to Rs 5.87. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

