Audi India reports 26.6% decline in retail sales at 5,816 units in 2024

Audi India reports 26.6% decline in retail sales at 5,816 units in 2024

The first half of 2024 brought supply-related challenges for Audi India

German luxury carmaker Audi on Wednesday reported a 26.6 per cent decline in retail sales. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India
Jan 01 2025

German luxury carmaker Audi on Wednesday reported a 26.6 per cent decline in retail sales at 5,816 units in 2024 compared to the previous year, impacted by supply chain issues.

The company had recorded retail sales of 7,931 units in 2023.

"The first half of 2024 brought supply-related challenges for Audi India, yet the continued demand for our products reflects the enduring trust our customers place in the brand. With improved supplies in the second half of 2024, our volumes improved by 36 per cent in quarter four compared to quarter three of 2024," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

 

He further said 2024 marked a major milestone of a cumulative 1 lakh cars sold in India.

On the outlook for 2025, he said, after finishing 2024 strongly in the fourth quarter the company anticipate sales to grow hereon.

"We remain optimistic about the long-term potential of the Indian luxury car market and are committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers," Dhillon said.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

