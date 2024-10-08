PSP Projects wins work order of Rs 269.55 cr

To construct residential building at GIFT City, GandhinagarPSP Projects has received a work order for Construction of high rise Residential Tower SIBAN at GIFT City, Gandhinagar worth Rs 269.55 Crores (excl. GST) in Residential Category. The project is to be completed within a period of 31 months.
With receipt of above order, the total order inflow for the financial year 2024-25 till date amounts to Rs 1714.46 crore.
