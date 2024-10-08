Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UTI Asset Management Company allots 29,200 equity shares under ESOS

UTI Asset Management Company allots 29,200 equity shares under ESOS

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
UTI Asset Management Company has allotted 29,200 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each pursuant to the exercise of options by eligible employees under 'UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2007'.

Post the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs 1,27,48,17,110 (12,74,81,711 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 1,27,51,09,110 (12,75,10,911 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

vote counting, counting centre, Vote Count, Jammu Election

Election results LIVE: BJP set for big Haryana victory, but Congress remains defiant

share market

PSP Projects share rises over 5% on securing order worth Rs 270 crore

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq

Jammu-Kashmir Elections LIVE: Omar Abdullah will be the CM, confirms Farooq after Cong-NC win

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

Jammu & Kashmir elections 2024: Check complete winners list for 90 seats

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Congress leader, Vinesh Phogat

Haryana election results LIVE: BJP set for huge win in Haryana, Vinesh Phogat takes lead in Julana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon