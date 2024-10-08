Business Standard
Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 2710.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 79.55% to Rs 461.54 crore

Net profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India rose 2710.56% to Rs 45.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 79.55% to Rs 461.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 257.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales461.54257.06 80 OPM %14.997.66 -PBDT70.499.22 665 PBT64.083.01 2029 NP45.251.61 2711

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

