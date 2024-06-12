Business Standard
PT TVS Motor showcases TVS iQube Electric Scooter at Jarkarta Fair in Indonesia

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
PT TVS Motor - a subsidiary of TVS Motor Company - which operates in the two and three-wheeler segment, is displaying its electric scooter, TVS iQube, at the Jakarta Fair in Indonesia. This is the first time that TVS iQube - a choice of more than 300,000 customers globally - will be on display in Indonesia.
TVS iQube has cutting-edge EV technology, robust build quality and class leading comfort of a premium scooter with zero tail pipe emission. It represents the future of urban commuting - a perfect blend of style, performance, and environmental responsibility.
TVS iQube comes with a real-world range of 100 KM on a single charge, a top rated speed of 78 KM/H, choice of ECO and POWER modes and acceleration from 0-40 KM/H in just 4.2 seconds. It has two Lithium-Ion battery packs with a 650W carry-along-charger that helps charge the vehicle from 0-80% in 4 hours and 30 minutes. The carry-along-charger can be plugged into any 5A household socket.
TVS iQube also offers a host of intelligent connected features such as 7 inch TFT cluster with HMI control, intuitive music player control, Over-the-air (OTA) updates, vehicle health and safety notifications. It has multiple bluetooth and cloud connectivity options, geofencing, QPark assist, infinity theme personalisation, voice assist and much more.
First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

