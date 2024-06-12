Business Standard
Singapore Exchange Market closes marginally down

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The Singapore share market finished session marginally lower on Wednesday, 12 June 2024, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight amid cautious ahead of the US Labor Department report on consumer price inflation for May and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting outcome due later in global day. Also denting sentiment was data showed China's consumer prices still remained soft.
At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 1.77 points, or 0.05% to 3,307.44 after trading between 3,303.52 and 3,323.21s. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers with 309 to 247, with 1.23 billion securities worth S$1.02 billion changed hands.
The biggest gainer on the STI was CapitaLand Investment, up 1.16% to S$2.61. Thai Beverage Public Co was the worst performer on the STI for the day, down 3.92% to S$0.49.
Banking stocks ended the day up. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was up 0.28% at S$14.23 and United Overseas Bank added 0.26% at S$30.65. DBS Group Holdings added 0.28% to S$35.65.
First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

