PTC India consolidated net profit declines 13.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 12.93% to Rs 3406.52 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of PTC India declined 13.52% to Rs 79.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 91.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 3406.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3016.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3406.523016.448.1910.26156.45167.32130.86141.8279.4191.82