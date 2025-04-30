Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 192.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.93% to Rs 202.28 croreNet profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 192.53% to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 202.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 196.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.34% to Rs 38.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.61% to Rs 900.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 934.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales202.28196.53 3 900.52934.23 -4 OPM %12.616.73 -11.0112.14 - PBDT21.119.57 121 82.7995.24 -13 PBT14.583.54 312 57.7573.08 -21 NP7.052.41 193 38.9353.58 -27
