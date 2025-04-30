Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 79.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 79.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 13.80% to Rs 1643.97 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank declined 79.72% to Rs 42.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 207.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.80% to Rs 1643.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1444.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.59% to Rs 147.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 798.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 15.04% to Rs 6311.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5486.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1643.971444.65 14 6311.735486.40 15 OPM %39.0847.52 -37.1948.69 - PBDT53.29268.15 -80 198.851063.12 -81 PBT53.29268.15 -80 198.851063.12 -81 NP42.11207.62 -80 147.05798.96 -82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Praj Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Praj Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Welspun Specialty drops after Q4 PAT slumps 91% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Welspun Specialty drops after Q4 PAT slumps 91% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Niacin Extended-Release Tablets

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Niacin Extended-Release Tablets

RateGain launches AI-powered Smart ARI solution

RateGain launches AI-powered Smart ARI solution

TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 52.29% in the March 2025 quarter

TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 52.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025Alok JoshiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon