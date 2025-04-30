Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 79.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.80% to Rs 1643.97 croreNet profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank declined 79.72% to Rs 42.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 207.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.80% to Rs 1643.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1444.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 81.59% to Rs 147.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 798.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 15.04% to Rs 6311.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5486.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1643.971444.65 14 6311.735486.40 15 OPM %39.0847.52 -37.1948.69 - PBDT53.29268.15 -80 198.851063.12 -81 PBT53.29268.15 -80 198.851063.12 -81 NP42.11207.62 -80 147.05798.96 -82
