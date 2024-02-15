Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Passenger Vehicle Sales Have Remained Resilient Led By Positive Consumer Sentiments, Says SIAM

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
According to the report released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers, and Quadricycle in January 2024 was 23,28,329 units.
In January 2024, sales in the Passenger vehicle segment stood at 3,93,074 units, in Two-wheeler segment at 14,95,183 units and in Three-wheeler segment 53,537 units were sold.
According to Mr. Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM, Passenger Vehicle sales have remained resilient led by positive consumer sentiments, while Two-Wheeler Segment witnessed good growth in January as well, as the rural market continues to recover. Three-Wheeler segment has also performed better. Though the Commercial Vehicle Sector did not grow in January 2024, it is likely to see good offtake in next 2 months of this financial year. Governments strategic focus on mobility in Budget 2024, including strengthening the electric vehicle ecosystem, especially the charging infra and public transport, should help in continuing with the overall growth momentum for the Auto Sector.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Commenting on January 2024 performance, Mr. Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, Passenger Vehicles again saw highest ever sales in the month of January posting a growth of 14%, as compared to the previous year. Three-Wheeler sales grew by 9% during January 2024 while Two-Wheelers posted a good growth of 26% in January 2024, compared to January 2023. Passenger Vehicles and Three-Wheelers continue to post their highest ever sales till date, in FY 24, for the period April to January.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

FICCI Survey Shows India's Manufacturing Business Sentiments Remain Positive in Q-3 And Q-4

Biocon gets US FDA approval for market generic version of anti-cancer drug

INR lingers around 83 per US dollar, economic cues support sentiments

Decoding the Mood of the Buyer in Delhi-NCR: A Glimpse into Real Estate Sentiments for 2024

TECHON LED - Illuminating Excellence in LED Display Solutions

India's Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional

Wipro Ltd spurts 0.28%, gains for fifth straight session

Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit declines 7.67% in the December 2023 quarter

SBM Bank India reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.58 crore in the December 2023 quarter

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 47.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon