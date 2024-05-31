Business Standard
PVR INOX reopens historic Lido Cinema in Santacruz, Mumbai

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
PVR INOX has transformed the historic Lido Cinema at Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz, Mumbai into a versatile and vibrant space while retaining its heritage charm. With this new restoration project, PVR INOX has set a precedent for its commitment to preserve and restore iconic cinemas of the country.
The new cinema will augment PVR INOX's foothold in Mumbai to a total of 25 cinemas across 125 screens and 56 cinemas across 280 screens in Maharashtra. With this opening, PVR INOX consolidates its presence in Western India with a total of 376 screens in 81 properties.
Situated close to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, the cinema has undergone a remarkable makeover, now converted into a three-screen multiplex that has a total of 326 seats. To offer its patrons an unparalleled movie-watching experience, it features state-of-the-art projection and sound technologies including 2K laser projectors, Next Gen 3D and Dolby 7.1 sound.
First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

