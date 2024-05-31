PVR INOX reopens historic Lido Cinema in Santacruz, Mumbai

The new cinema will augment PVR INOX's foothold in Mumbai to a total of 25 cinemas across 125 screens and 56 cinemas across 280 screens in Maharashtra. With this opening, PVR INOX consolidates its presence in Western India with a total of 376 screens in 81 properties.

Situated close to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, the cinema has undergone a remarkable makeover, now converted into a three-screen multiplex that has a total of 326 seats. To offer its patrons an unparalleled movie-watching experience, it features state-of-the-art projection and sound technologies including 2K laser projectors, Next Gen 3D and Dolby 7.1 sound.

PVR INOX has transformed the historic Lido Cinema at Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz, Mumbai into a versatile and vibrant space while retaining its heritage charm. With this new restoration project, PVR INOX has set a precedent for its commitment to preserve and restore iconic cinemas of the country.