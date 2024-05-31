MRC Agrotech standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.19% to Rs 2.56 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 161.76% to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 120.45% to Rs 14.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of MRC Agrotech declined 20.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.19% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2.564.2814.666.65-14.843.50-3.68-1.05-0.950.33-0.020.47-0.950.33-0.020.470.160.200.890.34