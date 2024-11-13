Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 27.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.92% to Rs 133.14 croreNet profit of Pyramid Technoplast declined 27.26% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.92% to Rs 133.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 131.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales133.14131.93 1 OPM %7.118.60 -PBDT9.6912.13 -20 PBT7.7310.64 -27 NP5.717.85 -27
