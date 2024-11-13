Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 46.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.83% to Rs 10.92 croreNet profit of Gini Silk Mills declined 46.85% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.83% to Rs 10.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.9211.72 -7 OPM %5.7710.84 -PBDT1.361.68 -19 PBT1.001.29 -22 NP0.591.11 -47
