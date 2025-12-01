Monday, December 01, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Heal Tech gains on securing Rs 64-cr cybersecurity contract from NFSU-RIC

Quick Heal Tech gains on securing Rs 64-cr cybersecurity contract from NFSU-RIC

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies rose 1.87% to Rs 313.25 after the company announced that it has signed a Rs 64.25-crore contract with the NFSU Research and Innovation Council (NFSU-RIC) for the implementation of Integrated Cybersecurity solutions.

The company said the engagement is aligned with its ongoing cybersecurity business and supports its strategic objective of delivering comprehensive security solutions to customers. The scope and value of the project mark a key milestone in Quick Heals continued collaboration with government institutions.

According to the companys exchange filing, the contract is valid for five years. Quick Heal also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, and the deal does not fall under related-party transactions as per regulatory guidelines.

 

Quick Heal Technologies is a global cybersecurity solutions provider. It offers end-to-end cybersecurity solutions across B2C, B2B, and B2G segments. Through its flagship brands, Quick Heal and Seqrite, the company delivers AI-powered, patented technologies that safeguard endpoints, networks, data, mobile devices, and cloud environments.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 90.6% to Rs 7.91 crore on 13.65% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 83.52 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

