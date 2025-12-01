R P P Infra Projects jumps after bagging Rs 69-cr order in Chennai

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
R P P Infra Projects rose 6.20% to Rs 110.50 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 69.36 crore from the Office of the Superintending Engineer, Chennai Circle, Anna Salai, for a new road development project.According to the companys exchange filing, the contract involves widening the ThirumazhisaiUthukottai Road (SH-50) from two lanes to four lanes, along with associated improvement works.
The project is scheduled to be completed within 12 months.
RPP Infra Projects is engaged in construction across multiple infrastructure verticals like roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, irrigation and water management and has executed many projects.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
The companys consolidated net profit fell 27% to Rs 13.82 crore on a 19.7% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 316.79 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content