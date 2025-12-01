Parliament's Winter Session begins today with 13 bills on agenda

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill and the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025. The House will also take up discussion and voting on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 202526.
Ahead of the session, the government held an all-party meeting in New Delhi to seek cooperation for smooth proceedings. The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, saw participation from 50 leaders representing 36 political parties. The government has urged floor leaders to extend support to ensure the efficient functioning of both Houses during the session.
