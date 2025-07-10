Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Heal Tech slides as CEO Vishal Salvi resigns

Quick Heal Tech slides as CEO Vishal Salvi resigns

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies fell 1.28% to Rs 382.65 after the Vishal Salvi has resigned from the position of chief executive officer (CEO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 31 August 2025.

Vishal Salvi has resigned to pursue an alternative career path.

Quick Heal Technologies is engaged in the business of providing security software products. The company caters to both domestic and international markets.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 14.04 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 18.6% YoY to Rs 65.14 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

 

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

