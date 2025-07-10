Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, UPL, Emcure Pharma, Oil India, TCS, IREDA

Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 10 July 2025.
Upcoming Results:
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Elxsi, Anand Rathi, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) will declare their result later today.
Stocks to Watch:
Bharti Airtel has incorporated a step-down subsidiary wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Airtel Money with initial capital of 1,00,000.
Amber Enterprises India board is scheduled to meet on Saturday, 12 July 2025 to consider raising Rs 2,500 crore by issuing permissible securities
UPLs step down subsidiary, Advanta Seeds International Mauritius has entered into agreement to acquire Wuhan Advanta Seeds Company(Advanta China) for total consideration of $4,200,
Quick Heal Technologies chief executive officer (CEO), Vishal Salvi has resigned with effect from 31 August 2025.
Emcure Pharmacueticals informed that US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted pre-approval inspection (PAI) at its manufacturing facility (Oncology) located at G.I.D.C, Sanand, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Oil India has signed the agreement for extending the existing gas sale and purchase agreement with GAIL (India) for another 15 years to supply up to 900,000 standard cubic meters per day (SCMD) of natural gas from OILs Rajasthan Gas Fields.
