Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 09:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, UPL, Emcure Pharma, Oil India, TCS, IREDA

Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, UPL, Emcure Pharma, Oil India, TCS, IREDA

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 10 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Elxsi, Anand Rathi, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Bharti Airtel has incorporated a step-down subsidiary wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Airtel Money with initial capital of 1,00,000.

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; Home First rises 5%, PFC 3%, REC 2%

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft highlights AI gains as layoffs spark job security concerns

Earthquake

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Jhajjar, Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Check all news related to India Playing 11 vs England for Lords Test here

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 3rd Test: Bumrah returns but whom he will replace at Lords

IPO, initial public offering

Indian IPOs set to raise up to $18 billion in second-half surge: Jefferies

Amber Enterprises India board is scheduled to meet on Saturday, 12 July 2025 to consider raising Rs 2,500 crore by issuing permissible securities

UPLs step down subsidiary, Advanta Seeds International Mauritius has entered into agreement to acquire Wuhan Advanta Seeds Company(Advanta China) for total consideration of $4,200,

 

Quick Heal Technologies chief executive officer (CEO), Vishal Salvi has resigned with effect from 31 August 2025.

Emcure Pharmacueticals informed that US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted pre-approval inspection (PAI) at its manufacturing facility (Oncology) located at G.I.D.C, Sanand, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Oil India has signed the agreement for extending the existing gas sale and purchase agreement with GAIL (India) for another 15 years to supply up to 900,000 standard cubic meters per day (SCMD) of natural gas from OILs Rajasthan Gas Fields.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index slips as Fed hints possible rate cuts this year

Dollar index slips as Fed hints possible rate cuts this year

INR extends upside as dollar weakens overseas

INR extends upside as dollar weakens overseas

Puravankara announces joint development of 5.5 acre land parcel in East Bengaluru

Puravankara announces joint development of 5.5 acre land parcel in East Bengaluru

Market eyes soft start; Nvidia rally offsets tariff jitters globally

Market eyes soft start; Nvidia rally offsets tariff jitters globally

RailTel Corp bags Rs 17-cr order from GAD, Chhattisgarh

RailTel Corp bags Rs 17-cr order from GAD, Chhattisgarh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon