Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index declines 1.29%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index declines 1.29%

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index ended down 1.29% at 55281.55 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd slipped 3.25%, Radico Khaitan Ltd fell 2.31% and Britannia Industries Ltd shed 2.02%. The Nifty FMCG index is down 17.00% over last one year compared to the 2.97% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.09% and Nifty Metal index increased 1.00% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.13% to close at 25169.5 while the SENSEX is down 0.07% to close at 82102.1 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

