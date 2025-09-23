Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emkay Global soars as Kirti Doshi acquires over 21% stake

Emkay Global soars as Kirti Doshi acquires over 21% stake

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Emkay Global Financial Services hit an upper limit of 20% at Rs 378.20 after veteran investor Kirti Doshi, through his family-controlled entity Antique Securities, acquired more than 21% stake in the firm.

The investment forms part of a total capital infusion of Rs 227.5 crore, which also includes additional equity investment from existing promoters Krishna Kumar Karwa and Prakash Kacholia. The company said the funds will strengthen its balance sheet and support growth initiatives.

Doshi, who has over four decades of experience in capital markets, is expected to provide strategic insight and operational expertise. The company said the fresh capital will help expand its offerings and reinforce its position in Indian capital markets.

 

Emkay Global Financial Services is engaged in the business of providing equity, currency and commodity broking services, investment banking, depository participant services and wealth management services including distribution of third-party financial products.

On a consolidated basis, Emkay Global Financial Services' net profit slumped 65.54% to Rs 4.78 crore on 12.75% decline in total income to Rs 77.76 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Infosys allots 9,146 equity shares under RSUs

Infosys allots 9,146 equity shares under RSUs

Adani Total Gas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Total Gas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Maruti Suzuki rises after foreign broker upgrade, strong Navratri demand

Maruti Suzuki rises after foreign broker upgrade, strong Navratri demand

Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon