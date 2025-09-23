Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Total Gas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Total Gas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

L T Foods Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd and Adani Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2025.

L T Foods Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd and Adani Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2025.

Adani Total Gas Ltd tumbled 6.12% to Rs 733.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

L T Foods Ltd crashed 5.78% to Rs 429.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 91117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41285 shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd lost 5.26% to Rs 29.74. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 144.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat in late deals amid weakness in FMCG shares; Metal, PSBs shine

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025: Apply for 7,565 vacancies on this website

Nothing Phone 3 with Glyph Matrix display

Nothing Phone 3 receives camera enhancements ahead of Android 16 beta

Imran khan

'Pak can win if army bats, judges umpire': Imran Khan mocks Asia Cup loss

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Fadnavis must step up, resolve Maratha-OBC quota tensions: Sharad Pawar

Kesoram Industries Ltd plummeted 4.93% to Rs 5.78. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd pared 4.64% to Rs 162.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 152.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki rises after foreign broker upgrade, strong Navratri demand

Maruti Suzuki rises after foreign broker upgrade, strong Navratri demand

Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 14,233 equity shares under ESOP

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 14,233 equity shares under ESOP

Indices recover losses; PSU bank shares rallies

Indices recover losses; PSU bank shares rallies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon