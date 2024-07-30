eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 14.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.91% to Rs 92.44 croreNet profit of eMudhra rose 14.57% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.91% to Rs 92.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales92.4479.75 16 OPM %29.0729.81 -PBDT29.1824.49 19 PBT23.6519.78 20 NP17.8515.58 15
