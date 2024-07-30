Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit declines 13.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.41% to Rs 9429.76 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless declined 13.11% to Rs 648.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 745.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.41% to Rs 9429.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10183.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.