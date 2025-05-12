Monday, May 12, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 6.70%, NIFTY jumps 3.82%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 6.70%, NIFTY jumps 3.82%

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed up 6.70% at 38282.55 today. The index has gained 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd added 9.01%, Coforge Ltd jumped 8.21% and Persistent Systems Ltd gained 7.96%. The Nifty IT index has soared 16.00% over last one year compared to the 13.01% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 5.93% and Nifty Metal index increased 5.86% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 3.82% to close at 24924.7 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 3.74% to close at 82429.9 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 12 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

