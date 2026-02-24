Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 4.74%, NIFTY Crashes 1.12%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 4.74%, NIFTY Crashes 1.12%

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed down 4.74% at 30053.5 today. The index has lost 21.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, LTIMindtree Ltd fell 6.84%, Tech Mahindra Ltd slipped 6.63% and Persistent Systems Ltd dropped 6.34%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 24.00% over last one year compared to the 12.73% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 2.54% and Nifty Services Sector index has slid 1.46% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.12% to close at 25424.65 while the SENSEX has declined 1.28% to close at 82225.92 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Market snaps two-day winning streak; Nifty settles below 25,450 marks

Market snaps two-day winning streak; Nifty settles below 25,450 marks

Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO subscribed 3 times

Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO subscribed 3 times

Centum Electronics rises on HAL order for AESA radar systems for UH-M helicopters

Centum Electronics rises on HAL order for AESA radar systems for UH-M helicopters

Benares Hotels appoints Sumit Deol as CEO

Benares Hotels appoints Sumit Deol as CEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBS Manthan TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodaySBI Reward Points ScamDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance