Centum Electronics rises on HAL order for AESA radar systems for UH-M helicopters

Centum Electronics rallied 3.47% after it has secured a significant order from Hindustan Aeronautics for the design & development of active electronically scanned Array (AESA) radar systems for the utility helicopter-maritime (UH-M) platform.

The Phase-1 order, valued at Rs 66 crore (Rs 78 crore gross), covers the design and development of AESA radar systems to be delivered over the next two financial years. These radar systems will enhance the helicopters ability to detect, classify, and track multiple maritime targets, boosting operational and surveillance capabilities in maritime environments.

Upon successful completion of Phase-1, the programme is expected to move to Phase-2, which involves serial production and supply of AESA radar systems over five years. The indicative value of Phase-2 is Rs 500 crore (Rs 590 crore gross).

Centum said the programme represents a major opportunity to demonstrate its system-level design, development, and manufacturing capabilities in advanced radar and mission-critical defence electronics, while strengthening its long-standing partnership with HAL. The companys consolidated net profit surged 423.6% to Rs 24.19 crore, on a 21.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 324 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

Hindustan Aeronautics is engaged in the business of Manufacture of Aircraft and Helicopters and Repair, Maintenance of Aircraft and Helicopters. The companys consolidated rose 29.6% to Rs 1,866.68 crore on 10.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,698.80 crore in Q3FY26 over Q3 FY25. The scrip fell 1.59% to Rs 3,960 on the BSE.

