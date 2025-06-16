Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 1.57%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 1.57%

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed up 1.57% at 39073.05 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mphasis Ltd added 2.39%, Persistent Systems Ltd gained 2.32% and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd jumped 2.16%. The Nifty IT index is up 13.00% over last one year compared to the 6.31% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.32% and Nifty Commodities index added 1.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.92% to close at 24946.5 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.84% to close at 81796.15 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

NSE IX and Cyprus Stock Exchange ink strategic MoU

Barometers snap 2-day losses; Nifty ends near 24,950 mark

Sun Pharma appoints Kirti Ganorkar as new MD

Sterlite Tech jumps after launching AI-driven data centre solutions

Godrej Properties acquires 14-Acre land in East Bengaluru

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

