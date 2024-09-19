Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 2.45%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 2.45%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended down 2.45% at 2056.1 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 7.37%, Nazara Technologies Ltd fell 5.04% and TV18 Broadcast Ltd dropped 4.65%. The Nifty Media index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 27.71% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index is down 1.61% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 0.65% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.15% to close at 25415.8 while the SENSEX added 0.29% to close at 83184.8 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Binance

Binance detaches itself from any liabilities days after WazirX cyber attack

GDP

India to become third-largest economy by 2030-31, says S&P Global

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Auto parts-making plant for BMW to come up in Punjab, CM to lay foundation

Photo: Oliver Hull

Recent study reveals that earth had Saturn-like rings for ten million years

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

CCI's M&A overhaul: Stricter scrutiny, faster approvals under new rules

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon