Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 2.45%

Nifty Media index ended down 2.45% at 2056.1 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 7.37%, Nazara Technologies Ltd fell 5.04% and TV18 Broadcast Ltd dropped 4.65%. The Nifty Media index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 27.71% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index is down 1.61% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 0.65% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.15% to close at 25415.8 while the SENSEX added 0.29% to close at 83184.8 today.