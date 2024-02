From ICRA

Rane Holdings announced that ICRA has reaffirmed its credit rating for bank lines of Rs 100 crore at ICRA AA-; Stable/ ICRA A1+ following review of the latest developments i.e. board approval by the respective entities for scheme of amalgamation of Rane Brake Lining and Rane Engine Valve into Rane (Madras).