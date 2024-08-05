Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 4.85%, NIFTY Tumbles 2.68%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended down 4.85% at 8862.5 today. The index is down 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Stainless Ltd slipped 7.21%, Hindustan Copper Ltd dropped 6.71% and National Aluminium Company Ltd shed 6.62%. The Nifty Metal index is up 34.00% over last one year compared to the 23.25% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 4.58% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 4.32% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 2.68% to close at 24055.6 while the SENSEX is down 2.74% to close at 78759.4 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kerala, Tamil Nadu see a dip in hospital admissions under Ayushman Bharat

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns: Implications for India and what's next

Bangladesh crisis LIVE: Sheikh Hasina lands in Agartala after sudden resignation

Yuva Term to Digi Term: LIC launches new products across categories

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: Lakshya Sen's bronze medal match at 6:00 PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon