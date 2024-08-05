Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 croreGenus Prime Infra reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %0-12.50 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100
